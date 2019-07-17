Booker compares statements at Trump rally to language used by George Wallace

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Lawmakers pay tribute to late Justice Stevens Schumer throws support behind bill to study reparations MORE (D-N.J.), a 2020 presidential hopeful, compared what was said at President Trump Donald John TrumpPompeo changes staff for Russia meeting after concerns raised about top negotiator's ties: report House unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Ben Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist MORE's Wednesday night rally to the language used by segregationist former Alabama Gov. George Wallace in the 1940s.

"My parents, my mom watched in black and white on TV, George Wallace with accusations of communism, the same language the same bigotry, the same hate that we see now," Booker said on MSNBC after the rally. "My mom watched it in black and white and today millions of Americans saw it in full color."

My parents watched George Wallace on TV in black and white—tonight millions of Americans saw him in living color. pic.twitter.com/LyjTXYKQ5n — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) July 18, 2019

During Trump's rally in North Carolina, he again attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers House expected to vote Wednesday on Green's impeachment effort MORE (D-Minn.), a freshman congresswoman who is part of a group of progressive congresswomen of color he said should "go back" to where they came from.

"Send her back," the crowd chanted in response.

Booker said it's "sadly" the kind of politics America has seen before, noting the "Know Nothing Party" used similar rhetoric against Irish and German immigrants in the 1880s.

"He's preying on bigotry to try to propel himself forward, but now he's in the most powerful position in the land," Booker said.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHouse unravels with rise of 'Les Enfants Terrible' Sanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE, another 2020 hopeful, said in a series of tweets in response to the rally that Trump is "trying to divide us by race and gender."

"It's immoral. Our children are listening," Biden tweeted.

"Donald Trump thinks that our nation's great diversity makes us weak — because he has no idea what makes us great. Here's what has always made America great: Honesty. Decency. Treating everyone with dignity. Demonizing no one — not the poor, the powerless, the immigrant, the other. Giving hate no safe harbor. Understanding that, as Americans, we are part of something bigger than ourselves."

Honesty. Decency. Treating everyone with dignity. Demonizing no one — not the poor, the powerless, the immigrant, the other. Giving hate no safe harbor. Understanding that, as Americans, we are part of something bigger than ourselves. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2019

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeNew Trump rules prompt Planned Parenthood to forgo federal funds The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet Oregon to require schools to teach about Holocaust MORE (D), another Democrat seeking the presidency, tweeted that Omar "makes our country and our Congress better."

"There should not be a racist occupying the Oval Office," he added in another Tweet.

There should not be a racist occupying the Oval Office. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) July 17, 2019

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton2020 Democrats call Trump's tweets about female Democrats racist Biden proposes tax increases for wealthy as part of health care plan 2020 Democrats push tax hike on wealthy investors MORE (D-Mass.) said Trump's attack on Omar is "horrific, racist garbage."