Veteran, state lawmaker launches bid against Democratic NC governor

North Carolina state Rep. Holly Grange (R) announced Thursday she is running for governor, joining the race to unseat Gov. Roy Cooper (D).

Grange, an Army veteran and West Point graduate, highlighted her experience in the armed forces in her campaign launch and cast herself as a close ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpVeteran, state lawmaker launches bid against Democratic NC governor Pentagon sending 500 more troops to Saudi Arabia: reports Dozens of British lawmakers stand behind minority lawmakers amid Trump attacks MORE.

“At West Point they teach us: duty, honor, country. Maybe that’s old fashioned. Maybe that’s politically incorrect. So be it,” she says in her campaign video. “I’m a proud, pro-business, law and order, Trump-supporting conservative. And if you give me your vote I’ll fight every day to make North Carolina proud.”

The video goes on to tout Grange's efforts in the state house to pass legislation requiring local sheriffs to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and her membership with the National Rifle Association (NRA).

Grange says if elected she would fight to place term limits for “career politicians” of both parties, enact tougher state immigration laws “no matter how loud the liberals whine about it” and cut regulations in the Tar Heel State.

She joins Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the GOP primary to take on Cooper.

Forest, who is polling four points behind Cooper according to a survey released last month, has long been considered a Republican frontrunner in the race due to his wide name recognition but has recently hit speed bumps.

Greg Lindberg, one of the biggest donors to groups backing Forest, was indicted in April for allegedly trying to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner, according to The News & Observer. Forest also reportedly failed to report one of Lindberg’s donations to his campaign.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the gubernatorial race as “Likely Democratic.”