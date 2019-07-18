Trump primary challenger Bill Weld responds to rally chants: 'We are in a fight for the soul of the GOP'

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldTrump primary challenger Bill Weld responds to rally chants: 'We are in a fight for the soul of the GOP' Poll: Trump trails Biden and Sanders, beats Buttigieg, Harris, and Warren Republicans more interested in a primary challenge to Trump than Democrats were for Obama in 2012 MORE, a Republican taking on President Trump in 2020, challenged his fellow GOP members to watch the president's rally in North Carolina and ask if that is the party they "signed up for."

During Trump's Wednesday night rally, the president's comments over Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers House expected to vote Wednesday on Green's impeachment effort MORE (D-Mass.), one of the four minority congresswoman he recently told to "go back" to where they came from, prompted the crowd into chants of "Send her back."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I challenge every Republican to watch

’s rally last night, complete with chants of 'Send her back,' and ask if that is the Party of Lincoln and Reagan we signed up for," Weld tweeted Thursday morning. "We are in a fight for the soul of the GOP, and silence is not an option."

I challenge every Republican to watch @realDonaldTrump’s rally last night, complete with chants of “Send her back”, and ask if that is the Party of Lincoln and Reagan we signed up for. We are in a fight for the soul of the GOP, and silence is not an option. #AmericaDeservesBetter — Gov. Bill Weld (@GovBillWeld) July 18, 2019

The long-shot candidate is the only Republican to officially mount a primary campaign against the president in 2020.

Earlier this week, former South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet Trump campaign manager dismisses possible Sanford primary challenge SC Republican Mark Sanford considering primary challenge to Trump MORE (R) said he is considering a possible candidacy.

And Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashHouse expected to vote Wednesday on Green's impeachment effort Trump signals he'll talk about minority congresswomen at Wednesday rally Green files articles of impeachment against Trump, setting up floor vote MORE (I-Mich.), who recently left the Republican party after vocally opposing Trump, said he wouldn't rule out a run.

Trump's rally followed a week of backlash against the president's Sunday tweet targeting Reps. Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOmar responds to 'send her back' chant with Maya Angelou quote Trump blasts minority Democrats, rally crowd chants 'send her back' Trump refers to Ocasio-Cortez as just 'Cortez' because it 'takes too much time' to say full name MORE (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers CNN's Cuomo spars with Kris Kobach over whether Trump's tweet was racist MORE (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers House expected to vote Wednesday on Green's impeachment effort MORE (D-Mich.), telling them to "go back" to where they came from.

All four are women of color and U.S. citizens, and only Omar, who came to the U.S. at age 12 as a refugee from Somalia, was born outside the United States.

The House voted to condemn Trump for his "racist" tweets on Tuesday. Just four Republicans, Reps. Susan Brooks (Ind.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), Will Hurd (Texas) and Fred Upton (Mich.), voted with every Democrat to condemn the tweets.