2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally

Democrats running for the White House in 2020 hammered President Trump Donald John TrumpSanford calls for 'overdue conversation' on debt as he mulls Trump challenge Sally Yates: Moral fiber of US being 'shredded by unapologetic racism' Top Democrats demand security assessment of Trump properties MORE Wednesday and Thursday after he went after four progressive congresswomen of color at a North Carolina rally.

Trump teed off on Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOmar responds to 'send her back' chant with Maya Angelou quote Trump blasts minority Democrats, rally crowd chants 'send her back' Trump refers to Ocasio-Cortez as just 'Cortez' because it 'takes too much time' to say full name MORE (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers House expected to vote Wednesday on Green's impeachment effort MORE (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers CNN's Cuomo spars with Kris Kobach over whether Trump's tweet was racist MORE (Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibBen Carson: Trump is not a racist and his comments were not racist Trump thanks 'vicious young Socialist Congresswomen' for his poll numbers House expected to vote Wednesday on Green's impeachment effort MORE (Mich.) at the event, and the presidential candidates focused much of their ire on chants of “send her back” that erupted during a diatribe against Omar, a naturalized U.S. citizen and refugee from Somalia.

“It’s clear that Donald Trump is trying to divide us by race and gender. It’s immoral. Our children are listening,” former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Can Biden's canceled cancer initiative be salvaged? Biden's health care gaffe shows he's not ready for prime time MORE tweeted in a lengthy thread. “These members of Congress — children of immigrants, just like so many of us — are an example of exactly what makes America great.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNew CDC overdose estimates are nothing to celebrate 2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Democratic Houston councilwoman announces Senate bid MORE (D-Mass.) slammed Trump as “desperate,” adding that “calling out his racism, xenophobia, and misogyny is imperative.”

“Trump knows that when we stand together and fight for racial, social, economic and environmental justice, we have the power to defeat him. So the demagogue is doing what he knows best: Divide and conquer through hate,” Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to call on 2020 Democrats to reject money from drug, health insurance industries The hidden connection between immigration and health care: Our long-term care crisis Harris tops Biden in California 2020 poll MORE (I-Vt.) tweeted.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Biden's health care gaffe shows he's not ready for prime time The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP MORE (D-Calif.) blasted the comments as “vile,” “cowardly” and “racist,” adding, “It’s time to get Trump out of office and unite the country.”

“He's preying on bigotry to try to propel himself forward, but now he's in the most powerful position in the land,” Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe Hill's Morning Report - A raucous debate on race ends with Trump admonishment Lawmakers pay tribute to late Justice Stevens Schumer throws support behind bill to study reparations MORE (D-N.J.) said on MSNBC

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said the chants “don’t happen by accident” and are “the product of a president who sees our diversity not as a strength, but as a weakness.”

“Whether it's ‘send her back’ or ‘lock her up,’ ‘there has to be some form of punishment’ or ‘grab her by the p***y’—the throughline is contempt for women and anyone who threatens this president's fragile ego,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet 'Game of Thrones' scores record-breaking 32 Emmy nominations The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet MORE (D-N.Y.) tweeted, referencing past disparaging comments Trump has made about women or controversial remarks on abortion.

“Tonight on a stage the President returned to bigotry once again. Inciting hatred—it's what he likes to do,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKlobuchar fundraises for McConnell challenger: 'Two Amys are better than one' The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet MORE (D-Minn.) said. “The words ‘Are there no limits to what he will say or do?’ ring hollow here, until you answer: there is a limit, & it rests with me—stand up, speak out, organize and VOTE.”

“.@IlhanMN makes our country and our Congress better. The hate Donald Trump is stoking in North Carolina tonight is odious and un-American,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeNew Trump rules prompt Planned Parenthood to forgo federal funds The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump digs in ahead of House vote to condemn tweet Oregon to require schools to teach about Holocaust MORE tweeted.

“There is no bottom to the level of vile and hate this president is willing to go. Enough,” Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Moulton campaign makes formal case to DNC to be added to debate stage Bullock makes CNN debate stage MORE (D-Ohio) said.

“A tweet. Then a chant. And it won’t stop there. Trump is fueling and feeding off hate. Racism and Islamophobia are stains on humanity and on our country. We stand with @IlhanMN,” tweeted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio2020 Democrats condemn decision not to charge officer in Eric Garner's death 2020 Democrats call Trump's tweets about female Democrats racist #RacistPresident trends amid criticism over Trump tweets MORE.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangHarris tops Biden in California 2020 poll Jack Dorsey maxes out donations to Tulsi Gabbard presidential bid The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by JUUL Labs - House to vote to condemn Trump tweet MORE slammed Trump for trying to “bully people for political mileage.”

“This is horrific, racist garbage. Rep. Omar is a Congresswoman and an American,” Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally 2020 Democratic candidates rip Trump remarks at campaign rally Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment MORE (D-Mass.) tweeted.

The criticism is the latest development in an ongoing feud that started Sunday when Trump said the four congresswomen, known as "the squad," should go back to the “crime infested places from which they came.”

Three of the four congresswomen were born in the U.S. and all four are citizens.

Democrats and some Republicans have seized on the remarks as racist. The House formally condemned them in a 240-187 vote in the House Tuesday.