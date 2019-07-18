Stanley McChrystal endorses Moulton for president

Retired Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorsed Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur Moulton2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally 2020 Democratic candidates rip Trump remarks at campaign rally Here are the 95 Democrats who voted to support impeachment MORE (D-Mass.) for president Thursday, citing his “character” and “competence.”

McChrystal, who commanded U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010, referenced the chants of "send her back" that erupted at President Trump's campaign rally Wednesday evening when Trump criticized Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.).

That moment, he told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, “reinforced for me the reality that leadership in our country is first and foremost about character, second, I think, about competence, not just personal competence but the ability to shape and lead an honest, good team.”

McChrystal added “specific policies or politics” are the third most important component of leadership.

NEW: Retired US Gen. Stanley McChrystal endorses Seth Moulton for president; Moulton, a decorated Marine veteran and congressman, has not drawn enough support to make the first 2 Democratic debates. pic.twitter.com/kdWJDXpXWs — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 18, 2019

McChrystal resigned as commander of forces in Afghanistan in 2010 after the publication of a Rolling Stone profile that quoted him as criticizing civilian government officials, including then-Vice President Joe Biden. He announced his retirement shortly thereafter.

He previously endorsed Moulton, a Marine veteran, for his successful primary challenge to then-Rep. John Tierney (D-Mass.) in 2014, in what he said was his first-ever political endorsement.

“I thought it was time to change it and change it for one person,” McChrystal said in 2014, according to The Boston Globe.

The endorsement comes as Moulton is calling on the Democratic National Committee to reconsider its exclusion of him from the debate stage for the upcoming second primary debates, citing 12 polls that show him reaching 1 percent support.