Scooter Braun hosting fundraiser for Harris dubbed 'Fireside Chat with Kamala'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Biden's health care gaffe shows he's not ready for prime time The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP MORE (D-Calif.) will attend a fundraiser hosted by music manager Scooter Braun on Saturday at Braun's house in Los Angeles, according to an invitation.

The invitation, first reported by Jennifer Epstein at Bloomberg News, bills the event as a "fireside chat" with the California Democrat, a 2020 candidate for president.

Scooter Braun and his wife Yael are hosting a Kamala Harris fundraiser on Saturday in LA. pic.twitter.com/19lxuEz7Zp — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) July 17, 2019

Braun, 38, is most famous for discovering pop star Justin Bieber, which led to Bieber's success in the music industry.

The Harris campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill. The California senator has sat around the middle of the Democratic 2020 pack since a strong showing at last month's Democratic debate, the first of the 2020 cycle.

Her campaign reported last month that it raised over $2 million from more than 63,000 donors in the 24 hours after the debate, during which she clashed with former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Can Biden's canceled cancer initiative be salvaged? Biden's health care gaffe shows he's not ready for prime time MORE on the issues of segregationist senators and busing. As many as 36,000 of those donors were first-time contributors, according to the campaign.

Along with Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP Democrats warm to idea of studying reparations MORE (D-N.J.), Harris has clashed with Biden recently over the former vice president's praise for his working relationship with senators who espoused segregationist views during his time in the Senate, arguing that he should not be proud of working with them to prevent federally-mandated busing.

A Quinnipiac University Poll survey of the California primary on Wednesday found Harris topping Biden in the state for the first time so far in the 2020 cycle.