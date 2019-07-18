Sanders supports Puerto Rican protesters

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Cardi B posts message of support for Ilhan Omar #IStandWithIlhan trends after crowd at Trump rally chants 'send her back' MORE (I-Vt.) tweeted his support Thursday for thousands of Puerto Ricans who took to the streets calling for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló.

“I stand with the people of Puerto Rico taking to the streets to demand accountability for the governor and an end to corruption,” Sanders tweeted.

“After dealing with hurricanes and a decade of austerity, Puerto Ricans have a right to democracy and full federal support to get out of this crisis,” he added.

I stand with the people of Puerto Rico taking to the streets to demand accountability for the governor and an end to corruption.



After dealing with hurricanes and a decade of austerity, Puerto Ricans have a right to democracy and full federal support to get out of this crisis. https://t.co/sSUu0n09MY — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 18, 2019

Police fired on crowds demonstrating in San Juan Wednesday, the fifth straight day of such protests.

Demonstrations erupted after several Puerto Rican officials were arrested on corruption allegations and the leak of misogynistic, homophobic messages sent among Rosselló’s inner circle, but the protests have been described as a reaction to decades of government corruption and budget cutbacks.

On his presidential campaign account, Sanders also blasted tweets by President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash responds to 'Send her back' chants at Trump rally: 'This is how history's worst episodes begin' McConnell: Trump 'on to something' with attacks on Dem congresswomen Trump blasts 'corrupt' Puerto Rico's leaders amid political crisis MORE attacking San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, calling her a “despicable and incompetent person.”

“@CarmenYulinCruz has fought tirelessly for Puerto Ricans; Trump has abandoned and denigrated them,” Sanders tweeted. “I stand with all Puerto Ricans to demand an end to corruption and the full support of the federal government.”