Delaney to participate in Iowa cross-state bike ride

Former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.) will participate in an annual Iowa cross-state bike ride next week, becoming at least the second Democratic presidential hopeful with plans to take part in the event.

Delaney's campaign said the former congressman will ride in part of The Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, a seven-day ride that is a tradition in the Hawkeye State.

"John is a fitness enthusiast and is excited to be joining in the fun of such an important annual Iowa tradition," the campaign said.

Delaney will ride about 17-miles of the route next Wednesday, leaving at 9 a.m. from Indianola and riding to Liberty Center.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (D), another long-shot 2020 presidential candidate, announced earlier this month he'd be participating in the annual event.

This is the 47th year Iowa has held the ride. The route changes each year, averaging 468 miles beginning by Iowa's western border on the Missouri River and ending by the eastern border on the Mississippi River.