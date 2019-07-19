Analysis: Harris, Buttigieg and Trump lead among California donations

The presidential campaigns for Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Biden's health care gaffe shows he's not ready for prime time The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP MORE (D-Calif.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP 2020 Democrats adapt to changing social media landscape Trump blasts 2020 Dems during campaign rally MORE, and President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash responds to 'Send her back' chants at Trump rally: 'This is how history's worst episodes begin' McConnell: Trump 'on to something' with attacks on Dem congresswomen Trump blasts 'corrupt' Puerto Rico's leaders amid political crisis MORE have raised the most money in California since the beginning of this year, according to a new analysis.

The CalMatters analysis found that between Jan. 1 and June 30, Harris raised more than $7.5 million in campaign contributions from her home state, while Buttigieg raised more than $4.8 million.

Trump raked in more than $3.2 million, topping every other Democratic presidential candidate in donations in the state.

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised more than $2.4 million in that time, while Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) raised nearly $2.2 million.

The analysis found that Trump had the highest percentage of small-dollar donations. Almost 93 percent of his contributions from Californians were less than $100 dollars. More than 89 percent of those who contributed to Sanders's campaign gave small dollar donations, while 84 percent of contributions to Warren's campaign were small dollar.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll showed Harris leading 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls in her home state, narrowly edging out Biden.

Harris has seen a bump in the polls following the first Democratic debate, in which she confronted Biden over his comments on working with segregationist senators and his 1970s stance on busing black students into majority white schools. In most major polls, however, Biden has led the crowded field of more than two dozen Democrats.