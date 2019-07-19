Biden leads, Warren and Sanders tied for second in new poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Can Biden's canceled cancer initiative be salvaged? Biden's health care gaffe shows he's not ready for prime time MORE leads the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls, with Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Cardi B posts message of support for Ilhan Omar #IStandWithIlhan trends after crowd at Trump rally chants 'send her back' MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNew CDC overdose estimates are nothing to celebrate 2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Democratic Houston councilwoman announces Senate bid MORE (D-Mass.) tied for second place, according to a new national poll.

A survey released Friday from NBC News-Survey Monkey finds Biden at 25 percent support, a 9-point lead over Sanders and Warren, who are tied for second place with 16 percent support each. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Biden's health care gaffe shows he's not ready for prime time The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP MORE (Calif.) is close behind, with 14 percent support.

The NBC News-Survey Monkey online survey was conducted in the two weeks following the first Democratic debate, between July 2 and July 16.

The results are in line with what most other recent polls have found. Biden maintains a significant but not insurmountable lead over the field. Sanders has held steady in the pack of candidates chasing Biden, while Warren and Harris have cemented their standing alongside him as top contenders for the nomination.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegThe Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP 2020 Democrats adapt to changing social media landscape Trump blasts 2020 Dems during campaign rally MORE, who raised more money in the second quarter than any other candidate, is in fifth place at 8 percent in the poll. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (Texas), whose fundraising fell dramatically this quarter, is at 3 percent, along with Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally The Hill's Morning Report - Trump seizes House impeachment vote to rally GOP Democrats warm to idea of studying reparations MORE (N.J.). Every other candidate is at 2 percent or less.

The survey also found President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash responds to 'Send her back' chants at Trump rally: 'This is how history's worst episodes begin' McConnell: Trump 'on to something' with attacks on Dem congresswomen Trump blasts 'corrupt' Puerto Rico's leaders amid political crisis MORE’s approval rating at 48 percent, up from 45 percent in September. Fifty-one percent of voters said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing, down from 54 percent.

According to data from Gallup, Trump posted the best average approval rating of his presidency in the second quarter of 2019 at 42.9 percent, beating his previous best of 41.9 percent. The latest Gallup survey found Trump’s approval rating at 44 percent, down from his high of 46 percent in mid-April.

The NBC News-Survey Monkey poll does not fully account for Trump’s latest racial controversy, in which he said four Democratic women of color should “go back” to their countries of origin.

At a reelection rally last night in North Carolina, Trump ramped up his criticism, provoking the crowd to break into a chant of “send her back” in reference to Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarAmash responds to 'Send her back' chants at Trump rally: 'This is how history's worst episodes begin' McConnell: Trump 'on to something' with attacks on Dem congresswomen Sally Yates: Moral fiber of US being 'shredded by unapologetic racism' MORE (D-Minn.), a U.S. citizen from Somalia.

However, the poll found that Trump’s focus on the migrant crisis at the Southern border may be impacting public opinion. A plurality of voters, 22 percent, said immigration is the most important issue to them, up from 15 percent in the previous survey, followed by 21 percent who said health care and 21 percent who said jobs.

The NBC News-Survey Monkey poll of 13,533 registered voters was conducted online and has a 1.2 percentage point margin of error.