Warren adds her pronouns to Twitter bio

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenNew CDC overdose estimates are nothing to celebrate 2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Democratic Houston councilwoman announces Senate bid MORE (Mass.) has added her preferred gender pronouns to her official campaign Twitter account.

As of Friday morning, Warren's bio on the website read "U.S. Senator, former teacher, and candidate for president. Wife, mom...grandmother, and Okie. She/hers. Official campaign account."

Her official Senate account did not appear to list gender pronouns.

Fellow 2020 candidates Julián Castro and Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally Moulton campaign makes formal case to DNC to be added to debate stage Bullock makes CNN debate stage MORE have also listed gender pronouns in their bios. De Blasio, the mayor of New York, listed "He/him" while Castro, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary, listed "He/Him/Él," including the Spanish word for "he" and "him."

The three candidates are among more than two dozen vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. Warren has seen spiking polling numbers in recent months and is increasingly seen as a top contender.