Trump campaign selling branded plastic straws as alternative to 'liberal paper straws'

President Trump Donald John TrumpCould Donald Trump and Boris Johnson be this generation's Reagan-Thatcher? Merkel backs Democratic congresswomen over Trump How China's currency manipulation cheats America on trade MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign is now selling branded plastic straws in a pushback against efforts to ban them, and, as of Friday afternoon, the Trump straws had sold out.

“Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today,” reads the straws’ product description on the president’s campaign website.

The red, BPA-free, reusable straws are made in America and come in a pack of 10 for $15 and are “laser engraved” with Trump’s name, according to the website.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE tweeted a photo of the straws on Thursday night, writing “Making Straws Great Again.”

Multiple cities have limited or banned single-use plastic straws. California in 2019 enacted rules limiting the straws to curb plastic pollution, and Seattle has banned them completely.

Businesses including McDonald’s and Starbucks have also worked to use fewer plastic straws, with the fast-food coffee chain eliminating them completely from their stores by 2020.

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report — Trump retreats on census citizenship question Trump set to host controversial social media summit Trump associate Felix Sater grilled by House Intel MORE tweeted jokingly that the Trump straws “may not be legal in some states.”

May not be legal in some states. https://t.co/kZdPQOrrb3 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 18, 2019

Others took to Twitter to comment on the product, with one journalist joking that “sea turtles are underrepresented in the Electoral College."

Sea turtles are under-represented in the Electoral College https://t.co/Y4AKkokSt5 — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 19, 2019