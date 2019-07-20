Julián Castro is behind in the polls, but he's finding a niche

Julián Castro is carving out a place for himself in the crowded race for the Democratic presidential nomination as the border crisis and immigration dominate news cycle after news cycle.

Castro, a Texan and the major Hispanic candidate in the field, is one of the few candidates who has introduced a comprehensive immigration plan, an issue of growing interest to Democrats.

An NBC-Survey Monkey poll out on Friday shows that 22 percent of those surveyed said immigration is the issue that matters most to them, an increase of 7 points since September.

Castro's wide-ranging plan would roll back policies put into place by former President George W. Bush and President Trump Donald John TrumpCould Donald Trump and Boris Johnson be this generation's Reagan-Thatcher? Merkel backs Democratic congresswomen over Trump How China's currency manipulation cheats America on trade MORE. At the heart of the proposal is a path to citizenship for undocumented individuals who “do not have a current pathway to legal status, but who live, work and raise families and communities throughout the United States,” according to his campaign.

At the first Democratic debate last month, Castro, a former San Antonio mayor and Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Obama, became one of the night's clear winners, delivering a crisp “Adios Donald Trump” at one point that played on a loop on cable.

While Castro is not a top contender for the nomination in polls, Democrats say he demonstrated he had what it takes to be a viable candidate. He’s followed it up with a number of media appearances and will be looking to break out further at the second series of debates on July 30-31.

“He was ready for prime time despite what the critics said,” one major Democratic donor acknowledged after seeing his debate performance. “On some level I almost wish he would have been on with [former Vice President Joe] Biden and [Sen. Kamala] Harris on the second night because he would have given them both a run for the money on a very hot issue.”

Castro appeared on the first night of the initial debates with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren adds her pronouns to Twitter bio Biden leads, Warren and Sanders tied for second in new poll The Hill's Morning Report: Trump walks back from 'send her back' chants MORE (D-Mass.). He’ll next take the stage on July 31, where he’ll appear with Biden, Harris and seven other candidates.

“Castro is trending upwards,” said Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko, adding that “this is a long campaign” with plenty of opportunities to gain traction.

On the evening of his first debate, Google said Castro searches “spiked” by 2,400 percent as voters sought out more information about him.

In the following days, he also saw an increase in donations to his campaign, increasing his second quarter total to $2.8 million, an increase of more than $1.5 million in the previous quarter.

Joint polls from Morning Consult and FiveThirtyEight done immediately before and after the debate showed his favorable rating increase from 29.3 percent to 47.4 percent.

Castro has also put reform of the police and the criminal justice system at the center of his campaign, an issue with appeal to Hispanic and African American voters. “What about Eric Garner and Tamir Rice and Laquan McDonald and Sandra Bland?" Castro said in one of the more memorable moments in the debate.

“Castro has really distinguished himself as a reformer of police behavior at the border and in communities of color,” said Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, adding that he can inevitably be a force in moving other candidates and the party towards his positions.

At least part of Castro’s recent success could be linked to the brewing border crisis. He’s been actively promoting his immigration plan, and has been sought out for cable news appearances to discuss his experiences in Texas.

“I think his team concluded very early on that he needed a breakout moment particularly in such a deep field,” said Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University. “And it seems to me that it was the right choice because he does have some advantage on the issues of the border and immigration.”

Castro, 44, is seen as having a very small chance of winning the election by most Democratic strategists. He scores just 0.6 percent in the Real Clear Politics average of polls. Recent polls by NBC/The Wall Street Journal, The Hill-HarrisX and Politico/Morning Consult didn’t register him at 1 percent.

In Iowa, Castrol won 1 percent in a recent USA Today/Suffolk poll, behind nine other candidates, including former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Stage set for next Democratic debate Delaney denies report staff asked him to drop out of 2020 race Biden, Harris set for second Democratic debate showdown MORE (D-Md.).

“The most notable thing he has done in this race is get in,” said one Democratic strategist who worked on recent presidential campaigns and has been a fan of Castro’s work. “And the next notable thing will be when he drops out.”

“He has elevated the Latino community and he has spoken about immigration forcefully,” the strategist added. “But has really run a forgettable campaign so far.”

Castro this spring said his path to winning the nomination runs through Nevada given that state’s large Hispanic population. But polls show he is lagging in the state, running behind six competitors.

A spokesman for Castro did not respond to a request for comment.

Still, strategists and political observers say that even if Castro can’t break out in the crowded Democratic field, the recent weeks point to promise for his future.

“He has many solid political options ahead of him,” said Democratic strategist Brad Bannon. “The majority of Texans are non-white and someday soon, the voting population will be too. That puts Castro in place to be governor or U.S Senator.

“On the national level, he certainly merits consideration as the vice presidential nominee and he definitely rates a cabinet position in a Democratic position a step up from his old job at Housing and Urban development,” Bannon added. “A Democratic president could score big points by appointing him Secretary of Homeland Security.”

Jillson added that Castro has “got a broad menu of options.”

“A lot of people run for the presidency knowing they're not going to be the nominee,” he said. “There are lots of ways that the visibility and notoriety sets you up for something down the road.”