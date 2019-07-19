Gabbard arrives in Puerto Rico to 'show support' amid street protests

White House hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardThe Hill's Campaign Report: Stage set for second Democratic showdown Biden, Harris set for second Democratic debate showdown Bullock makes CNN debate stage MORE (D-Hawaii) arrived in Puerto Rico Friday as protests rock the territory, making her the first 2020 candidate to visit since demonstrators began marching against the governor.

Gabbard said she went to the island to “show support” for protesters who are calling for the resignation of Gov. Ricardo Rosselló (D) over allegations of corruption and leaked text messages circulated among his inner circle containing misogynistic and homophobic slurs.

“I’m here today to stand with and show support for my fellow Americans in Puerto Rico in their stand against corruption, and against a government that has proven it is of, by and for the rich and powerful, leaving the people behind,” Gabbard said in a press release.

“These protests are about more than offensive language in leaked chats. They’re about more than Governor Ricardo Rosselló and his associates’ elitist attitudes. They’re about rampant corruption within Puerto Rico’s government that pretends to serve the interests of its people but instead exploits them, over and over again for profits and power. It is this blatant corruption that undermines people's faith in our democracy, our country and our values.”

Gabbard also called on the Democratic Party and the other two dozen presidential contenders to call for “this corrupt administration headed by Governor Rossello step down.”

Rosselló has so far resisted calls to resign, instead offering apologies as he tries to govern through the scandal engulfing the island.

The controversy was sparked when two former members of Rosselló's administration were arrested by the FBI earlier this month over allegations they directed more than $15 million in government contracts to favored businesses.

The Puerto Rican Center for Investigative Journalism released the trove of messages among Rosselló and his closest allies, including at least two Cabinet members, that hammered journalists and political rivals.

Several other White House contenders have expressed support for Puerto Rican protesters, including top-tier contenders Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBiden leads, Warren and Sanders tied for second in new poll Analysis: Harris, Buttigieg and Trump lead among California donations The Hill's Morning Report: Trump walks back from 'send her back' chants MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren adds her pronouns to Twitter bio Biden leads, Warren and Sanders tied for second in new poll The Hill's Morning Report: Trump walks back from 'send her back' chants MORE (D-Mass.). Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro Julian CastroWarren adds her pronouns to Twitter bio Biden, Harris set for second Democratic debate showdown Fundraising numbers highlight growing divide in 2020 race MORE, who made his first campaign trip to the territory this cycle, called on Rosselló to resign Friday.