Biden compares Trump to George Wallace

Former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads, Warren and Sanders tied for second in new poll Analysis: Harris, Buttigieg and Trump lead among California donations The Hill's Morning Report: Trump walks back from 'send her back' chants MORE on Friday compared President Trump Donald John TrumpCould Donald Trump and Boris Johnson be this generation's Reagan-Thatcher? Merkel backs Democratic congresswomen over Trump How China's currency manipulation cheats America on trade MORE to segregationist former Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

Days after Trump’s attacks on a group of minority, progressive congresswomen, Biden told a crowd in California that Trump is “more George Wallace than George Washington.”

“Our children are listening to this. What the president says matters. It matters, because the president is the face of the nation,” Biden said at a fundraiser near Los Angeles, according to reporters traveling with his campaign.

Biden launched his 2020 White House bid by going after Trump's handling of the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va., when the president said that there were "very fine people on both sides" of the protests, which included white nationalist and neo-Nazi groups.

The event, which was aimed at protesting the city's plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee., turned violent after a man rammed a car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing a woman.

Biden’s latest comments come as Trump has continued to target four freshman lawmakers known as the “Squad” — Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezMichelle Obama weighs in on Trump, 'Squad' feud: 'Not my America or your America. It's our America' Trump steps up attacks on 'Squad' Trump says he doesn't care if attacks on 'Squad' hurt him politically MORE (N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyThe Hill's Campaign Report: Stage set for next Democratic debate Merkel backs Democratic congresswomen over Trump Trump complains of 'crazed' media coverage over 'send her back' chants MORE (Mass.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibThe Hill's Campaign Report: Stage set for second Democratic showdown Merkel backs Democratic congresswomen over Trump Trump complains of 'crazed' media coverage over 'send her back' chants MORE (Mich.) and Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarMerkel backs Democratic congresswomen over Trump ESPN host Dan Le Batard tears into Trump, as well as his own network, for 'cowardly' no-politics policy Biden leads, Warren and Sanders tied for second in new poll MORE (Minn.) — in a nearly week-long feud.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted that the group should “go back” to their home countries, despite that all four are U.S. citizens and only Omar was born abroad. On Monday, he ramped up his attacks, saying the group of politicians “hate our country,” harbor hate toward Jews and love terrorist groups, adding that they’re “free to leave” the U.S. if they choose.

Trump faced widespread backlash for his comments but insisted that he is not a racist and that he doesn’t “have a racist bone in my body.”

Biden himself faced a heated exchange about race with fellow 2020 contender Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden leads, Warren and Sanders tied for second in new poll Analysis: Harris, Buttigieg and Trump lead among California donations The Hill's Morning Report: Trump walks back from 'send her back' chants MORE (D-Calif.) during the first primary debate last month, when she called out the former longtime senator for his previous stance on federally mandated busing and comments about working with segregationists in Congress.

Biden dismissed controversy surrounding his previous stance on busing, emphasizing he’s been a staunch supporter for civil rights throughout his political career.