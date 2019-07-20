DNC hauls in $8.5 million in June

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) hauled in $8.5 million in June, the same month it held its first presidential primary debates and $1.7 million more than it raised the previous month.

New Federal Election Commission disclosures show that the DNC spend $7.5 million last month and finished June with about $9.3 million cash on hand.

However, the most recent filings suggest the DNC likely lagging behind its Republican counterpart – the Republican National Committee has not yet disclosed its June fundraising figures but ended May with $37 million cash on hand.

Of its expenses, the DNC spent heavily on setting up events, doling out $221,000 on catering, $106,000 on “event production & site rentals,” $61,000 on “event decorations,” $50,000 on expenses marked as “event consulting” and $19,000 on security.

The filing did not specify which expenses were designated specifically for the two-day debate in Miami late last month, which showcased 20 candidates competing for the party's nomination to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpUS-Saudi Arabia policy needs a dose of 'realpolitik' Trump talks to Swedish leader about rapper A$AP Rocky, offers to vouch for his bail Matt Gaetz ahead of Mueller hearing: 'We are going to reelect the president' MORE next year.

The DNC got substantial contributions from several of its higher-profile donors, including $319,500 from hedge fund manager James Simons and $100,000 from former Obama administration Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker Penny Sue PritzkerMichelle Obama officiated Chicago wedding: report Election Countdown: Trump plans ambitious travel schedule for midterms | Republicans blast strategy for keeping House | Poll shows Menendez race tightening | Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter's seat after indictment Former Obama officials launch advocacy group aimed at Trump's foreign policy MORE.

However, the DNC’s fundraising gap with the RNC compounds on existing disadvantages it already faces, as the GOP is able to focus solely on supporting Trump’s reelection efforts while Democrats are still embroiled in a 25-candidate primary battle.