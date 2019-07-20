Ted Cruz: Trump's chances of winning reelection are '50-50'

Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzHow to reduce Europe's dependence on Russian energy Cruz calls for 'every penny' of El Chapo's criminal enterprise to be used for Trump's wall after sentencing Conservatives defend Chris Pratt for wearing 'Don't Tread On Me' T-shirt MORE (R-Texas) said he thinks President Trump Donald John TrumpUS-Saudi Arabia policy needs a dose of 'realpolitik' Trump talks to Swedish leader about rapper A$AP Rocky, offers to vouch for his bail Matt Gaetz ahead of Mueller hearing: 'We are going to reelect the president' MORE could "absolutely" be defeated in the 2020 election and predicted there could be "staggering" Democratic voter turnout.

He said in an interview with PBS's "Firing Line with Margaret Hoover" that aired Friday that he believes the presidential election will be a "coin flip" and placed Trump's reelection chances at "50-50."

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if Trump could be defeated, Cruz responded, "Absolutely. I personally handicap the 2020 election as a coin flip. I think it's about 50-50."

"I want to see the president reelected," he added. "And I think he certainly can get reelected. But I think we are going to see staggering Democratic turnout in 2020."

He attributed this possibly immense turnout to "anger" on the left.

"Anger is a powerful motivator," he said. "The far left is pissed. They are enraged by Donald Trump, and it means they're going to show up, and the big open question is, does everybody else show up?"

Donald Trump could "absolutely" be defeated in 2020, says Senator @tedcruz. “Anger is a powerful motivator,” he says. “They are enraged by Donald Trump and it means they’re going to show up.” Watch the full interview TONIGHT on @PBS. #FiringLineShowPBS pic.twitter.com/StsVvTz2Fn — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) July 19, 2019

Cruz, an ally of Trump, narrowly won his 2018 Senate contest against former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeThe Hill's Campaign Report: Second debate lineups set up high-profile clash Biden, Harris set for second Democratic debate showdown 2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally MORE (D-Texas), who is now among the more than two dozen Democrats running for president in 2020.

Overall voter turnout in 2018 reportedly reached the highest level for a midterm election since 1966.