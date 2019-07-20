Cory Booker talks about 'geeking out' over Rosario Dawson's Marvel role

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerDemocratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump hits media over 'send her back' coverage The Hill's Campaign Report: Second debate lineups set up high-profile clash MORE (N.J.) admitted to "geeking-out" over girlfriend Rosario Dawson's Marvel role.

“I’m very excited that I’m dating a woman who has been a part of the Marvel universe,” he said in an interview with SyFy Wire. “I played it cool when we first started dating but at one point I had to start geeking out on her.”

Dawson has portrayed the role of Claire Temple in several Marvel TV shows including "Daredevil," "Luke Cage" and "Jessica Jones."

Booker, who attended Comic-Con in San Diego this week, said that while he's on the campaign trail, the pair tries to save certain shows, such as "Black Mirror," for each other.

“It is the least amount I’ve been able to participate in media ever I have all these things backing up on my TiVo,” he said. “We try to have a couple deals that aren’t broken where we save things for each other.”

Booker said one of the "bigger issues" in their relationship was when she watched something without him.

“She at one point violated that agreement and watched something without me,” he said. “She would deny this. We’ve had arguments over this.

Booker is among more than two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.