RNC raises nearly $20.8M in June

The Republican National Committee (RNC) raised nearly $20.8 million in June, according to its latest Federal Election Commission disclosure.

The document showed that the RNC ended the month with almost $43.5 million in cash on hand, spending nearly $14.3 million between June 1 and June 30.

The RNC's June haul more than doubled that of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which raised $8.5 million. The DNC spent $7.5 million in June and ended the month with about $9.3 million in cash on hand.

It was previously reported that the RNC had raised a total of $51.3 million for the second quarter.

"Republicans are seeing massive enthusiasm for President Trump Donald John TrumpUS-Saudi Arabia policy needs a dose of 'realpolitik' Trump talks to Swedish leader about rapper A$AP Rocky, offers to vouch for his bail Matt Gaetz ahead of Mueller hearing: 'We are going to reelect the president' and his agenda," said an RNC press release.