Biden says he supports paying campaign staff $15 minimum wage

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris faces pressure to define policy proposals Biden campaign rips 'Medicare for All,' calls on Dems to protect Affordable Care Act Harris voices support for Puerto Rico protesters: 'I stand with them' MORE on Saturday said that he supports campaign staff making $15 dollar an hour, the Washington Post reported.

“I think so, yes,” Biden told reporters when asked whether $15 an hour should be the minimum wage for campaign staff.

“The answer is, I think that’s true but I gotta double-check it," he added when asked if his own campaign staff was being paid that much.

Biden spokesman Andrew Bates told the Post that campaign interns are paid $15 an hour and that field organizers are paid a salary of $4,000 a month.

During a 60-hour week, that would work out to $16.67 per hour.

Biden declined to comment on negotiations between Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersBullock: I would not have endorsed health care for undocumented immigrants on debate stage Harris faces pressure to define policy proposals Biden campaign rips 'Medicare for All,' calls on Dems to protect Affordable Care Act MORE (I-Vt.) campaign staff over a $15 wage.

“I don’t have any idea what they’re doing on Bernie’s campaign. That’s for Bernie to decide,” Biden told reporters, per the Post.

The Post had reported Thursday that Sanders's campaign manager Faiz Shakir and the union that represents staffers are currently negotiating salary changes to reflect hours worked.

"We are very proud to be the first presidential campaign in American history to recognize a union and negotiate a contract," Shakir said.

"That contract was ratified by the employees of the campaign and not only provides pay of at least $15 an hour, it provides platinum level health care ... paid vacation, sick leave and other benefits."