Biden campaign taps foreign policy vet Nicholas Burns as adviser: report

Nicholas Burns, a former diplomat who served under both Republican and Democratic administrations, will be joining former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenHarris faces pressure to define policy proposals Biden campaign rips 'Medicare for All,' calls on Dems to protect Affordable Care Act Harris voices support for Puerto Rico protesters: 'I stand with them' MORE's 2020 campaign as a formal adviser, CNN reported Sunday.

Burns is a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpLiz Cheney: 'Send her back' chant 'inappropriate' but not about race, gender Booker: Trump is 'worse than a racist' Top Democrat insists country hasn't moved on from Mueller MORE who announced earlier this month on Twitter he would support Biden's candidacy for president.

CNN reports Burns was hired by Biden foreign policy aide Anthony Blinken.

The Hill has reached out to Biden's campaign for comment.

The former diplomat served as under secretary of State, the third-highest ranking State Department official, under George W. Bush. He was also on the National Security Council staff for five years under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonMajor health reform requires Democratic congressional dominance No presidential candidate can unite the country Lindsey Graham's Faustian bargain MORE.

Burns also spent time as State Department spokesman and ambassador to Greece during the Clinton administration.

Burns, 63, retired from public service in 2008 and is now a professor at the Harvard Kennedy School.