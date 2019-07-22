Billionaire activist and White House hopeful Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer calls on Pelosi to cancel six-week 'vacation' for Congress Moulton campaign makes formal case to DNC to be added to debate stage Bullock makes CNN debate stage MORE on Monday called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi, Mnuchin reach 'near-final agreement' on budget, debt ceiling Wendy Davis launches bid for Congress in Texas Steyer calls on Pelosi to cancel 'six-week vacation' for Congress MORE (D-Calif.) to cancel Congress's August recess.

“President Trump Donald John TrumpChelsea Clinton announces birth of third child Ukrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report Trump attacks 'the Squad' as 'racist group of troublemakers' MORE is tearing our country apart. His trade wars are taxing American workers. His immigration policies are separating parents from their children. His crimes and corruption are threatening the rule of law. And his racist rhetoric is pitting Americans against each other,” Steyer said in a statement.



“The Constitution is very clear: Congress has oversight over the president. So what’s their response? They’re going on vacation for six weeks. Seriously? We’re in a crisis. That’s why I’m asking Speaker Pelosi to cancel summer vacation, and conduct daily public oversight hearings to hold Trump accountable for his crimes, corruption, and racism," he added.

Pelosi's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Steyer, who entered a crowded Democratic field earlier this month, called on fellow presidential candidates to join his push for canceling recess.

The House is set to begin its annual August recess later this week and return on Sept. 9. The Senate is slated to commence its break on Aug. 2 and return the same time as House lawmakers.

Steyer has made "reforming our broken political system" a key focus of his campaign.

Earlier this month he set out his reform plan that includes setting term limits for members of Congress and cracking down on the influence of money in politics.