Former Texas state Sen. Wendy Davis (D) launched her bid for Congress on Monday, taking aim at Rep. Chip Roy's (R) seat.

Davis, who is known for her 13-hour filibuster against an anti-abortion bill in the Texas Legislature in 2013, made her announcement in a campaign video titled "Amazing," which details her family and childhood story.

I’m proud to announce my campaign for Congress in TX-21!



I’m running to be a voice for every Texan who feels forgotten by a broken political system. It’s time to make Washington listen -- will you stand with me? ✊ >> https://t.co/Uq5mspkToE https://t.co/NFiAXGFxs7 — Wendy Davis (@wendydavis) July 22, 2019

Roy's seat, the state's 21st Congressional District, has become a target for Democrats looking to make inroads in the historically red state.

Democrat Joseph Kopser narrowly lost his bid for the seat against Roy by just 3 points in 2018.

Davis's decision to run comes four years after she lost her gubernatorial bid to Gov. Greg Abbot (R) by roughly 20 points.

The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee (NRCCC) took aim at Davis in a statement, saying she has a "socialist agenda."

“It’s beyond parody that Wendy Davis is attempting to make her political comeback in a district she lost by 20 points last time around," a spokesperson from the committee said in a statement. "Texans resoundingly rejected Davis and her socialist agenda 5 years ago, and will do so again in 2020.”

Party leaders, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiPelosi, Mnuchin reach 'near-final agreement' on budget, debt ceiling Wendy Davis launches bid for Congress in Texas Steyer calls on Pelosi to cancel 'six-week vacation' for Congress MORE (D-Calif.), have reportedly signaled their interest in fueling a Democratic challenge for the seat as well.

The Texas Tribune reported last week that the Speaker and other party leaders were planning to host an event for Davis in Washington on Tuesday.

The publication reported that House Majority Whip James Clyburn (S.C.), Assistant Speaker Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) and House Democratic Caucus Vice Chairwoman Katherine Clark (Mass.) would also be in attendance.

