Two operatives reporting to President Trump Donald John TrumpChelsea Clinton announces birth of third child Ukrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report Trump attacks 'the Squad' as 'racist group of troublemakers' MORE’s attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGiuliani warns Epstein case could 'implicate a lot of people' Ukrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report Giuliani lays out Trump's strategy against Mueller MORE established a back channel between him and Ukrainian officials, according to a BuzzFeed News report.

Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman met with top figures in Ukraine and set up meetings for Giuliani in an attempt to gather information to use in the 2020 presidential election, according to the publication.

Their activities included pushing Ukrainian prosecutors to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenUkrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report The Hill's Morning Report — Mueller Time: Dems, GOP ready questions for high-stakes testimony Biden campaign taps foreign policy vet Nicholas Burns as adviser: report MORE, who is the current front-runner in the Democratic primary. The report also says that Ukrainian officials planned to intercede on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonChelsea Clinton announces birth of third child Ukrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report A question for Robert Mueller MORE’s behalf in the 2016 election by leaking information on Trump’s then-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortUkrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report Key numbers to know for Mueller's testimony Webb: Questions for Robert Mueller MORE.

In March, about a month after a meeting with Parnas, Fruman and Giuliani, prosecutors in Kiev announced they would investigate certain officials in connection with trying to rig the election for Clinton, which Trump himself touted in an interview with Fox News.

Parnas has said he also expects information the two obtained to play a major role in Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrUkrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report Will Democrats be up to the task of publicly interviewing Mueller? A question for Robert Mueller MORE’s investigation of the origins of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerThis week: Mueller dominates chaotic week on Capitol Hill Top Republican considered Mueller subpoena to box in Democrats Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction MORE’s investigation, according to BuzzFeed.

“It’s all going to come out,” he told the publication. “Something terrible happened and we’re finally going to get to the bottom of it.”

Parnas told BuzzFeed he and Fruman did not draw a salary for working as liaisons between Giuliani and Ukrainian officials.

“All we were doing was passing along information,” he told BuzzFeed. “Information was coming to us — either I bury it or I pass it on. I felt it was my duty to pass it on."

He told the publication the back channel was initiated on the Ukrainian end, with officials telling him and Fruman that they needed connections to meet with U.S. officials and knew Parnas was acquainted with Giuliani.

Former federal prosecutor Kenneth McCallion, who once represented ex-Ukraine Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, told BuzzFeed the two were “playing with fire” by failing to register as foreign agents or submit to vetting by the State Department before embarking on the campaign.

“Trump has either authorized Giuliani to engage in private diplomacy and dealmaking, or even worse, remains silent while Giuliani and his dodgy band of soldiers of fortune engage in activities that severely undermine U.S. credibility and are contrary to fundamental U.S. interests,” he told BuzzFeed.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and Giuliani’s consulting firm, Giuliani Partners, for comment.