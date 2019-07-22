Majority of independents oppose Trump reelection, undecided on 2020 Democrats: poll

A majority of independent voters say they will not vote for President Trump Donald John TrumpChelsea Clinton announces birth of third child Ukrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report Trump attacks 'the Squad' as 'racist group of troublemakers' MORE in 2020 but are undecided on which 2020 Democratic candidate to support, according to a new NPR–NewsHour–Marist poll released on Monday.

The poll found that only 33 percent of independents said they would definitely vote for the president in 2020, while 54 percent said they would definitely vote against him.

Thirteen percent of independents said they were unsure if they would vote for the president.

But independents are yet to coalesce around a Democratic challenger: 84 percent of independents said they had not yet made up their mind on which 2020 Democratic presidential candidate they would support.

Only 15 percent said they knew who they would support.

The poll also found 44 percent approve of President Trump, his highest approval rating since the poll has been conducted, while 52 percent disapprove of his job performance

The poll was conducted one day after Trump tweeted that progressive Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezIllinois GOP group shares, then deletes meme labeling minority congresswomen 'Jihad Squad' Trump's calculated climate of fear Two Democrats vow to press forward on Trump impeachment MORE (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibTrump attacks 'the Squad' as 'racist group of troublemakers' Rep. Haaland says Trump's go-back remarks 'perplexing and wrongheaded' to Native Americans Trump blasts 'bonkers' media spewing 'Radical Left Democrat views' MORE (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarTrump attacks 'the Squad' as 'racist group of troublemakers' Rep. Haaland says Trump's go-back remarks 'perplexing and wrongheaded' to Native Americans Trump blasts 'bonkers' media spewing 'Radical Left Democrat views' MORE (D-Minn.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyTrump attacks 'the Squad' as 'racist group of troublemakers' Rep. Haaland says Trump's go-back remarks 'perplexing and wrongheaded' to Native Americans Trump blasts 'bonkers' media spewing 'Radical Left Democrat views' MORE (D-Mass.) should "go back" to "the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

The tweet sparked outcry from Democrats, including presidential candidates, and concern among Republicans, who have since expressed worry about the impact of Trump's tweets and the subsequent "send her back" chant about Omar days later at a Trump rally.

While a number of Republicans may be worried about the impact of Trump's tweets among independents, the survey does not necessarily bode well for Democratic presidential hopefuls, who are still making their cases to voters in the months before the primary contests next year.

The NPR–News Hour–Marist poll was conducted from July 15 to 17 among 1,346 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.