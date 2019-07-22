Trump store sells more than 140,000 plastic straws in dig at 'liberal paper straws'

The Trump's reelection campaign store has sold more than 140,000 plastic straws in just a few days, President Trump Donald John TrumpChelsea Clinton announces birth of third child Ukrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report Trump attacks 'the Squad' as 'racist group of troublemakers' MORE’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE tweeted Monday.

Parscale first promoted the plastic straws on Thursday in response to what the campaign website calls an alternative to “liberal plastic straws.”

“Liberal paper straws don’t work. STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP and buy your pack of recyclable straws today,” reads the straws’ product description on the president’s campaign website.

Parscaled said sales of the red Trump-branded straws have eclipsed $200,000.

“More than half of all Straw purchasers were BRAND NEW small dollar donors,” he tweeted Monday. “Amazing!”

Amazing! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 22, 2019

The reusable straws are made in America and come in a pack of 10 for $15.

The sale of straws comes after multiple cities in recent months have banned or restricted the use of plastic straws, primarily in an effort to crack down on plastic pollution.

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr.'s book, 'Triggered,' to be published in November Trump campaign selling branded plastic straws as alternative to 'liberal paper straws' The Hill's Morning Report — Trump retreats on census citizenship question MORE jokingly quote tweeted Parscale’s post from Thursday announcing the straws, writing that they “may not be legal in some states.”