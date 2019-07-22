Trump Jr., Guilfoyle raise $2.5 million on California swing for Trump campaign

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump Jr.'s book, 'Triggered,' to be published in November Trump campaign selling branded plastic straws as alternative to 'liberal paper straws' The Hill's Morning Report — Trump retreats on census citizenship question MORE and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Trump jumps into 2020 race Kimberly Guilfoyle joining Trump campaign as senior adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle says Republican voters are ‘fired up’ ahead of midterms MORE headlined fundraisers for President Trump Donald John TrumpChelsea Clinton announces birth of third child Ukrainian officials and Giuliani are sharing back-channel campaign information: report Trump attacks 'the Squad' as 'racist group of troublemakers' MORE’s reelection campaign in California that brought in about $2.5 million over the course of 48 hours last week, according to a source with knowledge of the events.

The fundraisers in deep-blue California attracted some of the biggest names in technology and sports, including Debby Magowan, who is part owner of the San Francisco Giants, and Palmer Luckey, the founder of Oculus VR.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 40 people attended a luncheon Wednesday at the Palo Alto home of Margaret Chai Maloney and Sean Maloney Sean Patrick MaloneyHouse Democrat on O'Rourke: 'I wouldn't count him out yet' Democratic lawmaker accuses Republicans of using 9/11 victims fund as 'bargaining chip' New York Rep. Maloney endorses Gillibrand for president MORE, a prominent technology executive and former vice president at Intel Corp.

An event at a residence in San Francisco included Magowan, prominent GOP donor DeDe Wilsey, real estate investor Carole McNeil, and Napa Valley socialites Elizabeth and Clarke Swanson.

The Northern California events were largely coordinated by Guilfoyle, a friend of many of the guests. It was a homecoming of sorts for Guilfoyle, who was married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin Christopher NewsomNew York bans discrimination against natural hair California lawmakers pass bill requiring Trump, presidential hopefuls release tax returns to appear on ballot Democratic governors: Exclusion of census citizenship question doesn't mean an end to 'confusion or anxiety' MORE (D) when he was mayor of San Francisco.

“The common theme from from San Francisco was donors telling us to come back out here because there are a lot more people who weren’t willing to get out front before but they’re ready to now,” the source said.

Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, who are dating, also coordinated a swing through Southern California that included a Trump Victory bundler summit at The Peninsula Hotel in Los Angeles with about 100 donors. On Friday afternoon, Luckey attended an afternoon reception sponsored by the conservative groups New Majority and Lincoln Club at the Balboa Bay Club in Newport Beach.

The fundraisers took place while the president held his own money-raising event in Bedminster, N.J., on Friday.

The $2.5 million raised on the West Coast will go to Trump Victory, one of the main fundraising vehicles for the president’s reelection.

The three authorized Trump fundraising entities — Trump for President, Trump Victory and the Trump Make America Great Again Committee — combined to raise $56.7 million in the second quarter, while the Republican National Committee (RNC) raised $51.3 million.

The Trump entities have a combined $80.2 million in cash on hand, while the RNC ended June with $43.5 million in the bank.