Hickenlooper asks Ivanka Trump for 2020 support

Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper asked an unlikely person to support his long-shot candidacy: White House adviser Ivanka Trump.

The former governor of Colorado tweeted at the president's daughter asking if he can "count on" her support after she tweeted about the "Colorado success story."

Trump tweeted that "since the election" Colorado has seen an increase in average hourly earnings, the creation of 143,900 new jobs and an uptick in the labor force participation rate.

"Let's keep winning Colorado!" she tweeted.

"Hey @IvankaTrump, I'm running for president on our economic success in Colorado. Can I count on your support?" Hickenlooper quipped back.

Hey @IvankaTrump I'm running for president on our economic success in Colorado. Can I count on your support? — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) July 22, 2019

Hickenlooper is one of more than two dozen Democrats seeking the party nomination to take on President Trump in 2020.

His bid for the presidency has not gained much traction among the crowded field.

He is, however, seen as a stronger candidate for a Senate seat. Hickenlooper said he does not plan on dropping out of the primary to seek a spot in the Senate.