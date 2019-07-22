Gillibrand says she doesn't regret calling for Franken to resign

Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandHarris faces pressure to define policy proposals Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump hits media over 'send her back' coverage MORE (D-N.Y.) on Monday defended her decision to call on her former Senate colleague Al Franken Alan (Al) Stuart FrankenAl Franken says he 'absolutely' regrets resigning Trump's new labor chief alarms Democrats, unions Al Franken: It's time to start taking Trump 'literally' MORE (D-Minn.) to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Speaking at a Bustle Digital Group even in New York, Gillibrand said she does not regret calling for Franken to resign and said women in the Senate are being blamed for him leaving in ways that their male counterparts are not, The Associated Press reports.

“Who is being held accountable for Al Franken’s decision to resign? Women senators, including me. It’s outrageous,” she said.

Her comments followed a New Yorker report that examined the way allegations of sexual misconduct against Franken came to light.

In the story, seven current or former senators who had demanded Franken's resignation said they had been wrong to do so.

Franken also told The New Yorker he "absolutely" regrets resigning.

The Associated Press reported that Gillibrand at the Monday event said the story focused on the first allegation made by Leeann Tweeden and not those of seven other women.

Gillibrand was among the first to call on Franken to resign. She has continued to defend her decision, often citing conversations she has with her sons on how to act.

"As a mother I had to be clear, it is not okay for anyone to grope a women anywhere on her without consent. It is not okay to forcibly kiss a woman every without her consent. it was not okay for Senator Franken and it was not okay for you, Theo, ever," Gillibrand said in March, recalling a conversation she had with her son.