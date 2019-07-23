Biden on beating Trump in 2016: 'I don't know' if I could have

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 15 points, followed by Sanders and Warren Booker takes swipe at Biden criminal justice reform plan Panel: Has Joe Biden been wrong on everything for 40 years? MORE told The New York Times in an interview published Tuesday that he was not sure he could have beaten Donald Trump Donald John Trump5 things to know about Boris Johnson Conservatives erupt in outrage against budget deal Trump says Omar will help him win Minnesota MORE had he ran for president in 2016.

“I don’t know,” he told the outlet in June.

“Everybody says that. But look, I don’t know. You’ve got to be in the game. I thought Hillary [Clinton] would have made a good president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After his eight years as former President Obama's second-in-command, Biden had been floated as a potential candidate to represent the Democratic Party ahead of the 2016 election.

He ultimately decided not to run after his son Beau Biden died on May 30, 2015, of brain cancer.

Early on this election cycle, his son's death still weighed on Joe Biden's decision whether to purse the presidency.

“The family was fragile after Beau passing away," he told the Times in October, months before launching his campaign.

Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton5 things to know about Boris Johnson Trump says Omar will help him win Minnesota The Hill's Morning Report — Trump applauds two-year budget deal with 0 billion spending hike MORE in 2016 by 304 to 227 Electoral College votes, although Clinton received more votes overall in the popular vote.

Biden is the current front-runner among 2020 Democratic contenders, but has seen his lead in polls slip in the last month after the first round of primary debates.