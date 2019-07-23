Cory Booker: 'My testosterone sometimes makes me want to' punch Trump

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker takes swipe at Biden criminal justice reform plan Democrats, advocacy groups urge Pompeo to abolish new 'unalienable rights' commission Biden announces plan to counteract mass incarceration MORE (D-N.J.) said Monday that while he sometimes feels like "punching” President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to know about Boris Johnson Conservatives erupt in outrage against budget deal Trump says Omar will help him win Minnesota MORE, Democrats could not win by “fighting him on his tactics.”

Speaking to NBC's Seth Meyers, the 2020 presidential candidate recounted a past interaction with a supporter who suggested that he take a swing at the current president.

Echoing comments he made in April, Booker said that while “my testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching" Trump, it wouldn't be good for the country or for Democrats as they seek to beat Trump in 2020.

Referring to Trump as a "physically weak specimen," Booker said a punch would "be bad for the elderly, out of shape man that he is."

Democrats should not give into such instincts because “that’s his tactics,” Booker told the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” host, “and you don’t beat a bully like him fighting him on his tactics, on his terms, on his turf."

"He’s the body shamer. He’s the guy that … tries to drag people in the gutter,” Booker added of Trump. “This is a moral moment in America, and to me, what we need from our next leader, especially after the time of moral vandalism that we’re in right now, is … a leader that’s not going to call us to the worst of who we are but call us to the best of who we are.”

Booker also said Democrats must focus on developing a positive vision, not “talk[ing] about necessarily what we’re against, but what we’re for.”