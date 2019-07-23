Klobuchar fires back at Trump: 'You'll never win Minnesota'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats, advocacy groups urge Pompeo to abolish new 'unalienable rights' commission Equifax breach settlement sparks criticism The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump targets Mueller ahead of testimony MORE (D-Minn.) fired back at President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to know about Boris Johnson Conservatives erupt in outrage against budget deal Trump says Omar will help him win Minnesota MORE after he tweeted Tuesday morning that he would win Minnesota in 2020 because of Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarWarren introduces bill to cancel student loan debt for millions Trump says Omar will help him win Minnesota Trump says 'Squad' and Dems have 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' over impeachment MORE (D-Minn.).

“You'll never win Minnesota, Donald Trump. I'll make sure of it. Our state economy is strong because of our great workers and businesses,” the senator and presidential candidate tweeted. “And the last time I checked, racist words and putting a congresswoman and her family in harm’s way aren’t very popular in our state,” she added.

Trump’s initial tweet came Tuesday morning, his latest salvo against Omar and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Memo: Trump's risky bid for attention Conservative former NFL player says Trump met with him to discuss 'black America' Louisiana police officer fired after saying on Facebook that Ocasio-Cortez 'needs a round' MORE (D-N.Y.), Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleyCNN, MSNBC said 'racist' more than 4,100 times from July 14-21 Trump says 'Squad' and Dems have 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' over impeachment 2020 RNC host city Charlotte condemns Trump's 'racist and xenophobic' remarks MORE (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibCNN, MSNBC said 'racist' more than 4,100 times from July 14-21 Trump says 'Squad' and Dems have 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' over impeachment 2020 RNC host city Charlotte condemns Trump's 'racist and xenophobic' remarks MORE (D-Mich.), which began earlier this month when he tweeted that they should "go back" to other countries. All four are U.S. citizens and all but Omar were born in the U.S.

At a campaign rally last week, crowds chanted “Send her back” when Trump mentioned Omar, a Somali American who came to the U.S. as a refugee as a child.

Trump lost Minnesota by 1.5 points in 2016, the closest margin in the state since 1984, when former vice president and Minnesota Sen. Walter Mondale (D) won by 0.2 points, the only state he carried against President Reagan.