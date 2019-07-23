Meghan McCain and O'Rourke clash over comparing Trump rally to Nuremberg

Democratic 2020 White House hopeful Beto O’Rourke clashed with “The View” co-host Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain shares story of miscarriage Meghan McCain shares video of father shutting down supporter who called Obama an 'Arab' after Trump rally Meghan McCain slams Rand Paul over blocking 9/11 compensation funding: 'This is a disgrace' MORE Tuesday morning after the former Texas congressman compared President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to know about Boris Johnson Conservatives erupt in outrage against budget deal Trump says Omar will help him win Minnesota MORE’s campaign rally last week to a Nazi event.

In an interview this Monday, O’Rourke had called out the president’s supporters who chanted “send her back,” as Trump attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarWarren introduces bill to cancel student loan debt for millions Trump says Omar will help him win Minnesota Trump says 'Squad' and Dems have 'Trump Derangement Syndrome' over impeachment MORE (D-Minn.), a Somali American.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally, inciting hatred, and ultimately, I think, implicit in that is violence against people based on the color of their skin, based on their religion, based on their difference from the majority of Americans,” O’Rourke told ABC News.

McCain took exception to the comparison during O'Rourke's visit to “The View.”

“You’re talking about Trump supporters, comparing them to Nazis and Nuremberg,” McCain said. “That sounds extreme to me as well. When Democrats come on here and wax poetic about extremism — I’m not saying Trump isn’t doing it, but you’re calling everyone who was in that North Carolina rally a Nazi. So you have to understand, from my standpoint, it seems like the left is pretty extreme in that end as well.”

2020 candidate @BetoORourke calls out those at Pres. Trump’s rally who chanted “send her back”: “We all have accountability for our actions and everyone who shouted to send them back is responsible for that as well.” https://t.co/nnq8uBe3w6 pic.twitter.com/8920JHQ5kD — The View (@TheView) July 23, 2019

O’Rourke denied that he was calling everyone at the rally a Nazi.

“We all have accountability for our actions, and everyone who shouted to send them back is responsible for that as well," O'Rourke said

McCain responded that O’Rourke will have to win over some “people in the middle” to win the White House in 2020.

O’Rourke, in response, touted his 2016 Senate campaign against Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTed Cruz: 'Fox News went all in for Trump' 2 Republican senators introduce resolution to label antifa as domestic terrorists Ted Cruz: Trump's chances of winning reelection are '50-50' MORE (R-Texas). He said 500,000 Republicans in the state voted for him, though he ultimately lost the race.

“I went to every one of the 254 counties in Texas. King County voted for Donald Trump 96 percent in the last election, but I went there because they are every bit as deserving of a respect, of our attention, of being heard, of being fought for, of being served, and by going there and showing up with the courage of my convictions but also a willingness to listen and to learn, we brought them into the conversation,” O’Rourke said.

McCain also pressed O'Rourke on whether his White House campaign has "cooled," citing polls that show him polling at 0 percent in New Hampshire and a drop in his fundraising numbers.

Despite low poll numbers, Beto O’Rourke says it’s not what he feels on the campaign trail: “The American people want a president who can move through the tough times... be consistent in what you’re focused on, which is delivering for this great country.” https://t.co/Z6zV216Rfj pic.twitter.com/bXIO28S0vc — The View (@TheView) July 23, 2019

O'Rourke responded that that isn't what he feels when he's "on the ground" in New Hampshire cities such as Nashua and Manchester. He said some White House campaigns, like that of McCain's father, the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainStephen Miller hits Sunday show to defend Trump against racism charges Michelle Obama weighs in on Trump, 'Squad' feud: 'Not my America or your America. It's our America' Meghan McCain shares story of miscarriage MORE (R-Ariz.), start small.

"At this time in many presidential races, you had folks who were down in the polls, counted out, left for dead, who, through their persistence and their courage and their tenacity and the amazing people who comprised their campaign, rose to help lead their party and ultimately the country," O'Rourke said.