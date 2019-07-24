Warren presses Pelosi on impeachment: 'Some things are above politics'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 15 points, followed by Sanders and Warren Warren introduces bill to cancel student loan debt for millions Democrats, advocacy groups urge Pompeo to abolish new 'unalienable rights' commission MORE (D-Mass.) on Wednesday ramped up pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiConservatives erupt in outrage against budget deal Grassley, Wyden reach deal to lower drug prices Why do Republicans keep trying to outspend Democrats in Congress? MORE (D-Calif.) to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump Donald John Trump5 things to know about Boris Johnson Conservatives erupt in outrage against budget deal Trump says Omar will help him win Minnesota MORE, saying that the House should put aside political concerns and get lawmakers on the record for where they stand.

At a NAACP forum in Detroit, moderator April Ryan noted that the organization had called on the House to impeach Trump a day before, and asked Warren her thoughts.

“What say you about that, particularly because Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House, is not for impeachment right now?,” Ryan asked.

“I understand there are people who for political reasons say this is not where we want to be, but in my view some things are above politics,” Warren responded.

“One of them is our constitutional responsibilities to do what is right, and the responsibility of the Congress of the United States of America, when the president breaks the law, is to bring impeachment charges against that president," she continued.

"My view is, whether it would pass the Senate or not ... this is a moment in history and every single person in Congress should be called on to vote and then to live with that vote for the rest of their lives.”

Warren’s remarks come as Pelosi seeks to beat back a growing call from her caucus to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. As of Wednesday, over 90 House Democrats have backed an impeachment inquiry.

Some Democrats are worried that impeachment will be a distraction from the economic issues they’d like to see at the forefront of the 2020 presidential campaign. And there are fears impeachment could backfire, turning off independents that might otherwise be receptive to the Democratic message.

Warren’s remarks also come as special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerThis week: Mueller dominates chaotic week on Capitol Hill Top Republican considered Mueller subpoena to box in Democrats Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction MORE is giving his highly anticipated testimony before Congress.

Warren cited the Mueller report as the primary reason that Trump should be impeached.

“We have to make clear no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” Warren said. “It’s time to bring impeachment charges against him.”