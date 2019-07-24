Poll: Biden has 7-point lead over 2020 field, Warren follows in second place

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Krystal Ball: How to beat Trump, move on from Mueller Saagar Enjeti: Joe Biden has learned nothing from Hillary's loss The Hill's Morning Report — Mueller day finally arrives MORE has a 7-point lead over the Democratic presidential primary field, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday, retaining his lead compared to the previous survey.

Biden is the first choice for 25 percent of those who say they intend to vote in their state’s primary or caucus, the latest poll showed.

He is followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Warren presses Pelosi on impeachment: 'Some things are above politics' Overnight Defense: Esper sworn in as Pentagon chief | Confirmed in 90-8 vote | Takes helm as Trump juggles foreign policy challenges | Senators meet with woman accusing defense nominee of sexual assault MORE (D-Mass.), who garners the support of 18 percent of voters, and then Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Climate protesters glue themselves to Capitol doors, confront lawmakers House passes bill opposing BDS, exposing divide among Democrats MORE (I-Vt.), who is in third place with 13 percent support.

The top three spots remained the same when compared to the previous Economist/YouGov poll conducted on July 14-16.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Biden faces crucial moment in next debate Harris sends fundraising email for South Carolina Democratic Party MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGinsburg dismisses court packing and term-limits for Supreme Court justices Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 15 points, followed by Sanders and Warren Biden announces plan to counteract mass incarceration MORE round out the top five with 9 percent and 6 percent, respectively, in the most recent poll.

Biden maintained his primary lead by posting strong showings among key demographics for his campaign, including older voters and African Americans.

Biden gets the highest support among voters aged 45-64 with 29 percent and voters aged 65 and older with 43 percent. He also gets the support of 46 percent of black voters, while no other candidate breaks double digits with that demographic group.

Biden is also the first choice for both male and female voters, getting 25 percent support from each group.

But the former vice president continues to fall behind among younger voters, getting 9 percent support among voters aged 18-29, compared with 24 percent for Sanders and 19 percent for Warren.

The former vice president has consistently polled at the top of national and statewide primary surveys, though his lead has shrunk following last month’s Democratic debate. In the meantime, Warren has enjoyed a boost of support after a strong debate performance and the unveiling of a slate of detailed policy proposals, leapfrogging Sanders in a handful of polls but not all.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1212 registered voters from July 21-23 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percent.