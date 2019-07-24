Poll: Democrats hold 7-point lead on generic 2020 ballot

Democratic White House hopefuls hold a 7-point lead over President Trump Donald John Trump Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Protestor yelling about Trump Tower meeting thrown out of Mueller hearing Chris Wallace: 'This has been a disaster for the Democrats' and 'for the reputation of Robert Mueller' MORE on a generic 2020 ballot and the party also similarly edges out the GOP on a generic congressional ballot, according to a new poll.

The Economist/YouGov survey of 1,500 U.S. adults found that 42 percent said they would vote for the Democratic presidential candidate while 35 percent said they would vote for Trump. Eleven percent said it would depend and 12 percent said they would not vote.

A previous Economist/YouGov survey released earlier this month found Democrats with only a 2-point advantage on a generic presidential ballot, with 39 percent saying they would vote for the Democratic nominee and 37 percent saying they would back Trump.

The latest results similarly split along partisan lines, with 87 percent of Democrats saying they would pick someone from their party while 82 percent of Republicans would back Trump. A comparable number of independents said they would back the Democratic candidate over Trump, with 30 percent backing the Democrat and 29 percent backing Trump.

Trump also trailed among registered voters, with 49 percent saying they would choose the Democratic candidate for president while 41 percent said they would choose to reelect Trump. Eight percent answered "it depends" while 2 percent wouldn't vote.

Democrats similarly hold a 7-point edge on a generic congressional ballot, according to the poll, with 47 percent of registered voters saying they would back the Democratic candidate and 40 percent saying they would back the Republican contender.

More than two dozen people are running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, with many of the White House hopefuls leaning into their argument that they would be best positioned to take on Trump should they win the nomination.

Researchers surveyed 1,500 U.S. respondents, including 1,212 registered voters, between July 21-23 for the latest poll using web-based interviews. The survey has an overall margin of error of 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent for registered voters.