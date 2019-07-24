Tim Ryan invites donors to enter drawing for yoga session

Democratic presidential hopeful Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanDemocratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump hits media over 'send her back' coverage The Hill's Campaign Report: Second debate lineups set up high-profile clash MORE (D-Ohio) has unveiled a new campaign drawing offering a chance for supporters to join him for a yoga session.

Ryan's campaign is offering donors who contribute before Aug. 1 a chance to win a trip for two to New York for the congressman's “Healing America Through Mindful Leadership” session.

The yoga class will be led by Rolf Gates and Dan Nevins, "two veterans who understand the healing power of yoga and meditation to help heal trauma," the campaign said. It will also feature a “special breathing session” by New York yoga instructor Eddie Stern.

Give $3 or more and enter to join a yoga class and session hosted by @DanNevins, @RolfGates, and @eddiestern on Healing America Through Mindful Leadership. https://t.co/ZR70Z3GI6r — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) July 23, 2019

Ryan, 46, has been a longtime yoga advocate.

As a founder of the House Military Mental Health caucus, Ryan said he has seen yoga “literally transform” veterans who are dealing with both physical and mental health issues such as post traumatic stress or amputations.

“As I said, I’m kind of a blue-collar guy from a blue-collar town, an old quarterback and why do I talk about yoga?” Ryan asked during an interview with NowThis. “I talk about it because it works. And to watch veterans go from taking 15 or 20 prescription drugs down to none, or 1, or 2, or 3 is to me all the evidence you need.”

Ryan is competing against two dozen other people for the Democratic presidential nomination and has polled in the bottom half of the crowded primary field.