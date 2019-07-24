Biden on Obama: 'I don't need any crutch'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Krystal Ball: How to beat Trump, move on from Mueller Saagar Enjeti: Joe Biden has learned nothing from Hillary's loss The Hill's Morning Report — Mueller day finally arrives MORE made clear Wednesday that he does not need former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaConservative former NFL player says Trump met with him to discuss 'black America' Using the VA Mission Act to justify raising federal spending levels is bad for veterans and taxpayers Trump struggles to win over voters reaping economic boom MORE as “a crutch” to aid his 2020 presidential candidacy.

Speaking to a NAACP forum in Detroit, Biden defended his record on civil rights and for one of the first times on the campaign trail, set himself apart from Obama.

After moderator April Ryan asked the 2020 front-runner if Obama was being used as a “crutch" for his campaign, Biden responded emphatically.

“It's not a crutch, ask President Obama, I didn’t need any crutch,” Biden said.

“The fact of the matter is, this is not a continuation of our administration. What it is, is there are new problems we face today that are different from the ones we faced at the time. But the fact of the matter is he’s a close friend, I’m very proud to have served with him,” he said.

Biden has touted his eight years working in the White House alongside Obama extensively throughout his time on the campaign trail, though the former president has not endorsed him or any other candidate. Biden said in April that he asked Obama not to endorse him.

Biden also noted Wednesday that he doubted Obama would have picked him as his running mate "if these accusations about me being wrong on civil rights was correct.”

Biden has faced scrutiny from his 2020 Democratic competitors about his previous stance on civil rights issues such as using federal funding on busing to desegregate schools and his support for the 1994 crime bill.

Biden has held a steady lead in the crowded primary field in most national polls since announcing his candidacy.