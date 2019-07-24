2020 Democrats double down on Trump attacks after Mueller hearings

The Democrats seeking to take on President Trump Donald John Trump Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Protestor yelling about Trump Tower meeting thrown out of Mueller hearing Chris Wallace: 'This has been a disaster for the Democrats' and 'for the reputation of Robert Mueller' MORE in 2020 renewed their attacks on the president on Wednesday, including renewing calls for impeachment, following former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerMueller Day: What to watch for This week: Mueller dominates chaotic week on Capitol Hill Top Republican considered Mueller subpoena to box in Democrats MORE's testimony.

Mueller testified before the House Judicial and Intelligence committees on Wednesday, months after releasing a 448-page report that did not charge Trump with obstruction of justice but also did not exonerate him.

Candidates in the crowded Democratic primary used Mueller's testimony as a chance to double down on their criticism of Trump.

"Special Counsel Mueller made clear to the American people that his report did not fully exonerate the president, contrary to those lies," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) tweeted. "We should have impeachment proceedings with additional witnesses so that the American people can get the truth, as they deserve."

"Mueller's testimony today underlined what was already clear: the President of the United States broke the law and would be under criminal indictment if not for the fact that he holds that office," Castro tweeted. "He is not above the law. Congress should begin impeachment proceedings."

"I read the Mueller report the day it came out. Three things were clear: A hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election, Trump welcomed their help, and Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack. I agree with @NAACP—it's time to begin impeachment proceedings," Warren tweeted, while speaking at the NAACP convention in Detroit.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeNo more food fights: The case for issue-specific presidential primary debates Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall The Hill's Campaign Report: Second debate lineups set up high-profile clash MORE repeated Mueller's confirmed claim that the report did not exonerate the president.

"Robert Mueller didn’t exonerate Donald Trump of obstruction of justice — because Donald Trump clearly obstructed justice," Inslee tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharBipartisan bill would crack down on online hotel booking scams Klobuchar fires back at Trump: 'You'll never win Minnesota' Democrats, advocacy groups urge Pompeo to abolish new 'unalienable rights' commission MORE (D-Minn.) tweeted that she is still waiting to see Trump’s tax returns, a source of conflict between House Democrats and the Trump administration.

"Still on quest to find the President’s tax returns. First I asked Barr if Mueller had them. He told me to ask Mueller. Then I sent a letter. Then I asked House to ask. ⁦@CongressmanRaja did. Then Mueller said 'I’m not going to speak to that.' Not done yet. #WhatIsHeHiding," she tweeted, referring to Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrFederal judge allows Trump asylum restrictions to continue Media frenzy for Mueller testimony as broadcast, cable networks go wall-to-wall Live coverage: Mueller testifies before Congress MORE.

Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonHouse lawmakers introduce bill to help those struggling with student debt Stanley McChrystal endorses Moulton for president 2020 Democrats react to 'send her back' chants at Trump rally MORE (D-Mass), a Marine veteran, used the hearing as a chance to attack Trump's patriotism.

"Mueller just testified under oath that accepting foreign assistance during a campaign is unpatriotic. Trump accepted foreign assistance during a campaign— and said he would do so again," the congressman tweeted. "Donald Tump is unpatriotic."