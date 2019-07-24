Sanders campaign accuses Biden of 'continued lies' about 'Medicare for All'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Climate protesters glue themselves to Capitol doors, confront lawmakers House passes bill opposing BDS, exposing divide among Democrats MORE' (I-Vt.) presidential campaign slammed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Krystal Ball: How to beat Trump, move on from Mueller Saagar Enjeti: Joe Biden has learned nothing from Hillary's loss The Hill's Morning Report — Mueller day finally arrives MORE on Wednesday for "continued lies" about Medicare for All.

"Thank you, Joe Biden, for crediting our campaign for honesty," senior advisor Jeff Weaver said in a statement.

"I'm sorry we can't return the favor. Your continued use of the same insurance company scare tactics that were used against the Affordable Care Act is truly disheartening."

Biden last week expanded his criticism of Medicare for All, saying the healthcare policy would be impossible without raising taxes on the middle class.

He credited Sanders for being "honest that it's going to cost a tax on the middle class" while speaking to reporters in Detroit.

The health care debate has taken center stage in the Democratic presidential primary, with Biden and Sanders, a favorite of the party’s progressive flank, trading barbs about their respective plans.

The former vice president has proposed expanding the ACA while offering a government-run “public option” and allowing people to keep their private insurance if they so choose, while Sanders has said his plan would eliminate private insurance.

"The real questions to be asked are about Joe Biden's pro-industry plan: Where is Joe Biden going to get the billions he's suggesting in new subsidies that will go into the pockets of drug company and insurance company executives? Why is Joe Biden leaving over 10 million people uninsured? Why is Joe Biden not willing to say every person should be able to see any doctor or health professional they choose?" Weaver said Wednesday.