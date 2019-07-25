Biden: 'I'm not going to be as polite' at next debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe Biden Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Krystal Ball: How to beat Trump, move on from Mueller Saagar Enjeti: Joe Biden has learned nothing from Hillary's loss The Hill's Morning Report — Mueller day finally arrives MORE on Wednesday pledged not "to be as polite" at the upcoming Democratic debate after being at the center of a tense moment in the first debate when Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Biden faces crucial moment in next debate Harris sends fundraising email for South Carolina Democratic Party MORE (D-Calif.) went after his record on civil rights.

Speaking at a fundraiser in Detroit, Biden said “I’m not going to be as polite this time,” according to The Detroit News.

“Because this is the same person who asked me to come to California and nominate her in her convention,” he added, referring to Harris.

This week, Biden also exchanged barbs with 2020 hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) who called the former vice president an "architect of mass incarceration" in reference to a 1994 crime bill that Biden helped pass.

“If they want to argue about the past, I can do that,” Biden said at the fundraiser. “I got a past I’m proud of. They got a past that’s not quite so good.”

In the first Democratic Primary debate last month, Harris hit Biden over comments about work with segregationist senators as well as his 1970s stance on mandatory busing of black students into majority-white schools. Biden has since apologized for the comments on the segregationist senators.

Biden has long been the frontrunner in the crowded Democratic field, but he saw his lead slip in most polling following the first debate. He's among 20 contenders who will take the debate stage later this month.