Biden is only top 2020 Democrat leading Trump in Ohio: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the only top Democratic presidential contender who would beat President Trump in Ohio, according to a new poll.

Biden leads Trump 50-42 percent, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday. Some other top Democratic candidates poll extremely close to the president in the swing state but do not lead.

In a matchup between Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie Sanders Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Climate protesters glue themselves to Capitol doors, confront lawmakers House passes bill opposing BDS, exposing divide among Democrats MORE (I-Vt.), 46 percent of Ohio voters say they would back Trump and 45 percent would back Sanders, the poll found. Similarly, 46 percent would choose Trump and 45 percent would choose Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Warren presses Pelosi on impeachment: 'Some things are above politics' Overnight Defense: Esper sworn in as Pentagon chief | Confirmed in 90-8 vote | Takes helm as Trump juggles foreign policy challenges | Senators meet with woman accusing defense nominee of sexual assault MORE (D-Mass.) in a matchup between the two.

The poll found that Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi Harris Ocasio-Cortez about as well known as top Democrats: poll Biden faces crucial moment in next debate Harris sends fundraising email for South Carolina Democratic Party MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGinsburg dismisses court packing and term-limits for Supreme Court justices Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democratic field by 15 points, followed by Sanders and Warren Biden announces plan to counteract mass incarceration MORE (D) tie the president, with all the candidates receiving 44 percent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.

Of Democratic or Democratic-leaning voters. Biden holds a 17-point lead in the Democratic Primary, with 31 percent of the voters saying they would choose the former vice president for the nomination. Sanders and Harris finished tied for second with 14 percent each with Warren in third with 13 percent.

“Former Vice President Joseph Biden calls himself a blue-collar guy,” Quinnipiac University Poll assistant director Peter Brown said in a statement. “With Ohio certainly a blue-collar state, it is no surprise he is the Democrat who runs best against President Donald Trump and is solidly ahead in the Democratic primary in the Buckeye State.”

“Biden runs best against President Trump in every Quinnipiac University state poll so far," he added. "To get reelected, Trump will need to win the industrial Midwest. Ohio certainly is key to that plan.”

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,431 Ohio voters between July 17-22. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

There are more than two dozen candidates running for the Democratic nomination.

Biden will be one of 20 to square off in the second Democratic primary debate in Detroit next week.