Analysis: Buttigieg tops in private flights among 2020 Democrats

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) has spent more than any other 2020 Democratic presidential contender on private flights, according to a new analysis.

An Associated Press review of campaign finance records found that Buttigieg's campaign has spent about $300,000 on private jet travel this year.

The distance from Buttigieg's campaign's headquarters in South Bend to major airports has sometimes made the private flights necessary, his campaign told the AP.

“We are careful with how we spend our money, and we fly commercial as often as possible,” said spokesman Chris Meagher. “We only fly noncommercial when the schedule dictates.”

By comparison, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign spent about $256,000 on charter flight expenses. His campaign told the AP that carbon offsets bought to lessen the environmental impact of flying were part of the reason for the total amount.

The Hill has reached out to the Biden and Buttigieg campaigns for additional comment.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) spent around $60,000 on private planes, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) spent $18,000 and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) spent $17,000.

Buttigieg's campaign also spent about $110,000 at a Hilton hotel in Miami during the first Democratic debate last month, an amount that covered lodging and the use of conference rooms.

Buttigieg was the top fundraiser among 2020 Democratic candidates in the second quarter of 2019, bringing in $24.8 million. He spent money at a slower rate than other White House hopefuls, the AP reported, with a "burn rate" of about 35 percent of what it raised that quarter.