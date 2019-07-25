Warren says she would have accepted offer to be Hillary Clinton's vice president

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAnalysis: Buttigieg tops in private flights among 2020 Democrats Biden is only top 2020 Democrat leading Trump in Ohio: poll Sen. Warren, reliving the good old days, hopes for a recession MORE (D-Mass.), a top-polling 2020 presidential candidate, said she would have accepted an offer to take the number two spot on Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSen. Warren, reliving the good old days, hopes for a recession Mueller testimony fails to move needle on impeachment Club for Growth warms to Trump after 2016 fight MORE's 2016 ticket.

In a wide ranging interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, Clinton campaign officials told the outlet that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee seriously considered the progressive senator as a running mate.

At one point, advisers reportedly thought Warren could be the campaign's strongest choice.

When asked whether she would have accepted such an offer, Warren replied with a "Yes," according to the publication.

Warren decided to hold off on endorsing a candidate during the tense primary between Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAnalysis: Buttigieg tops in private flights among 2020 Democrats Federal labor complaint filed against Sanders campaign Biden is only top 2020 Democrat leading Trump in Ohio: poll MORE (I-Vt.) and Clinton until late in the election when she endorsed her.

Some progressives slammed her Clinton endorsement given that Warren is more ideologically aligned with Sanders.

Warren defended her choice, telling Bloomberg, "I thought it was the right thing to do."

Bloomberg reports Clinton advisers said the former secretary of State had a good rapport with Warren, and thought the progressive senator could have been advantageous to the campaign.

Warren herself now faces Sanders as more than two dozen Democrats vie for the nomination to take on President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell, Paul offer bill to cement tax provision benefiting bourbon makers Creating opportunity for all Scarborough implores Democrats: Go hard after Trump or he'll win in 2020 MORE in 2020.

However, she expressed little apparent regret at not ending up as the vice presidential candidate.

"It’s never as good as doing it yourself," she told Bloomberg Businessweek.