Fox News poll: Biden leads Trump by 10 points in 2020 matchup

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAnalysis: Buttigieg tops in private flights among 2020 Democrats Panel: Biden tries to defend his record on race Booker: 'No great badge of courage' for calling Trump 'a racist' MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell, Paul offer bill to cement tax provision benefiting bourbon makers Creating opportunity for all Scarborough implores Democrats: Go hard after Trump or he'll win in 2020 MORE by 10 points in a hypothetical 2020 presidential election, according to a new poll from Fox News.

The survey, which was released on Thursday evening, found that Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersAnalysis: Buttigieg tops in private flights among 2020 Democrats Federal labor complaint filed against Sanders campaign Biden is only top 2020 Democrat leading Trump in Ohio: poll MORE (I-Vt.) beat Trump in hypothetical 2020 matchups. Sanders carries a 6-point advantage against the president in their head-to-head matchup.

In the matchup between Biden and Trump, 49 percent of voters said they favored the former vice president. Thirty-nine percent said they'd vote for Trump.

Sanders carried 46 percent of the vote in his matchup with Trump. Forty percent of respondents said they'd vote for the president in 2020.

The survey also showed that Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAnalysis: Buttigieg tops in private flights among 2020 Democrats Biden is only top 2020 Democrat leading Trump in Ohio: poll Sen. Warren, reliving the good old days, hopes for a recession MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAnalysis: Buttigieg tops in private flights among 2020 Democrats Panel: Biden tries to defend his record on race Booker: 'No great badge of courage' for calling Trump 'a racist' MORE (D-Calif.) were in statistical ties with Trump in potential 2020 matchups.

The poll did not survey hypothetical matchups between Trump and other Democratic presidential candidates.

The survey showed that voters' opinions regarding a Biden-Trump matchup are unchanged. A similar Fox News poll conducted in June found the former vice president with a 10-point lead over Trump.

In addition to hypothetical matchups, the poll found that 56 percent of Democratic primary voters say that voting for a candidate who can defeat Trump is more important than voting for one who will fundamentally change the way the economy works. Forty-one percent of primary voters said the opposite.

Biden has remained the favorite among the massive 2020 Democratic presidential primary field, though recent polls have shown Warren and Harris as formidable opponents.

The Fox News poll was conducted with Beacon Research and Shaw & Company from July 21 to 23 among a national population of 1,0004 voters. The margin of error is 3 percentage points. Its margin of error is 4.5 percentage points for Democratic primary voters.