Biden campaign taunts Trump with recent Fox News poll

Joe Biden Joe BidenAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE's 2020 presidential campaign tweeted Friday mocking President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to host 9/11 first responders at victim fund bill signing next week Turkey is not the center of the world — but it has our attention Photo of Mexican National Guard halting crying migrant mother and child goes viral MORE over the results of a new Fox News poll that shows the former vice president beating him in a hypothetical matchup.

.@realDonaldTrump, we know you love the polls. We're glad you saw the latest from Fox: Biden 49%, Trump 39. You're losing by ten. Have a nice day. — Team Joe (@TeamJoe) July 26, 2019

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign and Fox News for comment.

The boast follows two tweets by Trump lamenting the fact that the poll had him losing to Biden, whom he referred to as "Sleepy Joe."

He also wrote that Fox polls "have always been terrible to me."

.@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before - Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe. Even considering..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

....the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

The poll had Trump losing to Biden by 10 points and fellow Democratic contender Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWatchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Al Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE (I-Vt.) by 6 points. The president was ahead of Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWatchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Panel: Kamala's debate magic fades Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges MORE (D-Calif.) by 1 point each in hypothetical head-to-heads.

Biden has consistently polled as the front-runner of the more than two dozen people running for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas also defended the poll as the public's opinion in response to Trump's criticism.

That is incorrect. FOX News Opinion Polls are the public’s opinion not of @foxnews Interviews are conducted among a random national sample of 1,004 registered voters. 217 Landline and 787 cellphone numbers were randomly selected for inclusion in the survey. https://t.co/ndjLJqIPfN — Julie Banderas (@JulieBanderas) July 26, 2019

-Updated 12:07 p.m.