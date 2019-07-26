Biden campaign taunts Trump with recent Fox News poll

By Rachel Frazin - 07/26/19 11:48 AM EDT
 

Joe BidenJoe BidenAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE's 2020 presidential campaign tweeted Friday mocking President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump to host 9/11 first responders at victim fund bill signing next week Turkey is not the center of the world — but it has our attention Photo of Mexican National Guard halting crying migrant mother and child goes viral MORE over the results of a new Fox News poll that shows the former vice president beating him in a hypothetical matchup.

The boast follows two tweets by Trump lamenting the fact that the poll had him losing to Biden, whom he referred to as "Sleepy Joe."

He also wrote that Fox polls "have always been terrible to me."

The poll had Trump losing to Biden by 10 points and fellow Democratic contender Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersWatchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Al Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE (I-Vt.) by 6 points. The president was ahead of Sens. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWatchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Panel: Kamala's debate magic fades Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges MORE (D-Calif.) by 1 point each in hypothetical head-to-heads.

Biden has consistently polled as the front-runner of the more than two dozen people running for the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential nomination. 

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas also defended the poll as the public's opinion in response to Trump's criticism.

