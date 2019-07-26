De Blasio: Trump 'will not be welcome back in New York City'

Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioTrump calls on de Blasio to 'stand up' for NYC police after water dousing incidents NYC Council votes to name Bronx street in honor of Stan Lee Biden announces plan to counteract mass incarceration MORE (D) said Thursday that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump to host 9/11 first responders at victim fund bill signing next week Turkey is not the center of the world — but it has our attention Photo of Mexican National Guard halting crying migrant mother and child goes viral MORE will not be "welcome back in New York City" after his presidency ends.

The mayor, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president, told BuzzFeed that he would debate Trump any time after the president criticized de Blasio on Twitter over videos showing several police officers getting doused with buckets of water.

"[Trump] doesn’t understand New York City,” de Blasio said Thursday night. “And when his presidency is over, really soon, he will not be welcome back in New York City.”

"I challenge you, Donald Trump, to come to New York City, and I will debate you about what’s right for New York City,” the mayor said.

Donald Trump seems to have a lot to say about New York City lately.



So I issued him a challenge last night @BuzzFeed. pic.twitter.com/q3TB7d9pNO — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 26, 2019

Trump blasted the New York mayor in a pair of tweets Thursday, accusing de Blasio of not supporting law enforcement in the city, urging him to "act immediately" and calling the water attacks a "total disgrace."

“What took place in NYC with water being tossed on NYPD officers was a total disgrace. It is time for @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio to STAND UP for those who protect our lives and serve us all so well," he tweeted.

“What took place was completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated. Bill de Blasio should act immediately!” he added.

De Blasio responded in his own tweet, mocking the allegations of criminal conduct by the president and touting his own city's crime statistics.

"Crime’s gone down year after year in New York City and it’s not just because you finally left town," de Blasio wrote.