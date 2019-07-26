Warren hits 1 million campaign donations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWatchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE (D-Mass.) on Friday announced that her presidential campaign had surpassed 1 million donations, making her just the second White House hopeful on the Democratic side to hit the milestone during the 2020 election cycle.

Warren tweeted a video in which she called the person who made the one millionth donation.

“I’m calling to say a double woo-hoo thank you,” Warren said in her phone call to the donor, identified only as Caitlyn, who said she teaches English as a second language.

“This is how we’re going to do it, Caitlyn," Warren said. "It’s about how we’re going to win in 2020, how we’re going to start making real change come January 2021. And it’s going to be about a movement, and you’re a part of this."

Exciting news: We just passed one million contributions made to our campaign!



We’re 100% grassroots-funded, & every person who chips in owns a piece of our movement. I couldn’t be more grateful. After Caitlyn made the millionth donation, I called with a double woo-hoo thank you! pic.twitter.com/UvupHb9qW6 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 26, 2019

Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) are now the only Democratic 2020 candidates to have received 1 million donations, according to The New York Times.

Sanders’s campaign announced that he hit the 1 million donations mark in April, and that he crossed the 2 million threshold earlier this month, the Times reported. He has raised $36.2 million throughout the 2020 presidential campaign cycle, compared to Warren’s $25.2 million.

Warren’s campaign is rejecting donations from PACs and federal lobbyists, and she has sworn off high-dollar fundraisers. She raised just $6 million in the first quarter of 2019, significantly less than other top-tier candidates.

But she raised more than $19 million during the second quarter and was outpaced only by South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) and former Vice President Joe Biden (D).