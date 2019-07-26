Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet engage in satirical pre-debate Twitter feud

Ahead of the second round of Democratic presidential debates, White House hopefuls Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetConservative commentator says 'moral stance' on immigration 'doesn't win elections' Democrats, advocacy groups urge Pompeo to abolish new 'unalienable rights' commission Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall MORE and Andrew Yang Andrew YangConservative journalist Andy Ngo says assault involving Antifa resulted in brain injury Democratic strategist predicts most 2020 candidates will drop out in late fall The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump hits media over 'send her back' coverage MORE engaged in a friendly Twitter feud on Friday.

“I would like to signal to the press that I will be attacking Michael Bennet at next week’s debate,” tweeted Yang, a tech entrepreneur, tagging the Colorado senator.

“Sorry @MichaelBennet but you know what you did,” Yang added in the Friday morning tweet.

Bennet quickly replied, tweeting: “Andrew, how did you know I got a C in precalculus in high school — on the retake.”

The debate didn't end there, as later on Friday afternoon, Yang fired back, tweeting: "If I only get 3 minutes of talking time in the next debate I'm still using all of them to attack @MichaelBennet."

Bennet quickly shot back: " Just confirmed with debate officials that @AndrewYang ’s microphone will be muted during my rebuttal."



Hundreds have shared tweets that make up the friendly feud, with several praising the two candidates for their humorous exchange. One user tweeted : "The world needs much more of this kind of stuff ... Thanks for the laughs guys."

The two 2020 Democratic hopefuls will take the stage next week for the second round of primary debates, which will be held in Detroit on July 30 and 31.

Yang and Bennet will face eight other candidates, including front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Panel: Kamala's debate magic fades Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges MORE (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' The Hill's Morning Report — DOJ's planned executions stir new debate Team Biden fires back: 'You can't let people say bullshit and not respond to it' MORE (D-N.J.) on July 31.