By Jessica Campisi - 07/27/19 07:40 AM EDT
 
Booker shaves supporters' heads in exchange for donating $1,000 to Iowa charities
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' The Hill's Morning Report — DOJ's planned executions stir new debate Team Biden fires back: 'You can't let people say bullshit and not respond to it' MORE (D-N.J.) tried to gin up support among Iowans on a campaign stopover Friday, convincing three supporters to shave their heads in exchange for $1,000 donations to their Iowa charities of choice.

The event came during a meet and greet Booker was hosting at Platinum Signature Barbershop in West Des Moines.

Video posted on Twitter shows a crowd gathered around Booker as he shaves a man’s head, prompting laughter and applause. The audience began chanted, “Cory cuts hair,” CNN reported.

Walt Disney Studios President of Production Sean Bailey, who was present for the event, reportedly said he would match donations to the charities the three volunteers selected. 

Booker thanked the audience for “not thinking it was a joke that a bald guy was having an event at a barbershop,” according to CNN.

The campaign was also soliciting school supply donations for the city’s public school system.

Booker’s visit comes days before he and several other 2020 Democrats will take the stage in Detroit for the second round of presidential primary debates.

Recent polls show former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE leading the pack of White House hopefuls in early primary states like Iowa, followed by Sens. Bernie SandersBernie SandersWatchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Al Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE (I-Vt.), Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWatchdog: Thousands may be committing fraud to lower student loan payments Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges Bernie Sanders, Frank Sinatra and income inequality MORE (D-Mass.), and Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisAl Sharpton calls for end to Democrats' infighting: 'The objective is Trump' Panel: Kamala's debate magic fades Harris proposes B investment in historically black colleges MORE (D-Calif.).

